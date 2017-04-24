One of N.J.'s busiest restaurants has opened a 2nd location, and it's a smash
Montclair's immensely popular Ani Ramen House finally lives up to its name -- ani meaning big brother in Japanese -- with the opening of the long-awaited sister restaurant in Jersey City. With a celebrity backer in legendary rap producer Just Blaze , the Jersey City Ani Ramen, from Luck Sarabhayavanija and his wife Anne Fernando, opened Monday, and the narrow brick-walled space, lit with Edison bulbs and touches of neon, seems to be as instantly popular as its sibling .
