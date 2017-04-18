Ohio man and woman charged with brandishing BB gun in Jersey City
Nicole A. Hammond, 26, of Ohio, appears in court in Jersey City on Thursday, April 20, 2017, on charges she and Jeremiah Conley, 37, brandished a gun during an argument with a man in Jersey City Wednesday. JERSEY CITY - A Columbus, OH, man and woman were arrested after allegedly brandishing what appears to have been a BB gun during an argument with a man in Jersey City Wednesday.
