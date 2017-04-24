NYC man sentenced for brutal attack on mother of his baby
Getting a woman pregnant in what he considered a drunken one-night stand was too much for the image of a well-educated JP Morgan employee who was sentenced to 14 years in prison yesterday for viciously beating the mother and repeatedly shocking her with a stun gun, a prosecutor said. "He didn't want Lucas, he made that known from the beginning," Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Linda Claude-Oben said at the sentencing of Jarrell Sweet, 30, of New York City, as his victim, Geselle Jiminian, formerly of North Bergen, listened on in the Jersey City courtroom.
