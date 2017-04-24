North Bergen rapist who was identified by newspaper photo gets 15 years
One of the surveillance camera images of Jesse Girard that was identified by a co-worker and led to his arrest on sexual assault and aggravated assault charges. JERSEY CITY -- A North Bergen man was sentenced to 15 years today for the rape and brutal beating of a woman in a crime that was cracked when a co-worker saw the rapist's photo in The Jersey Journal.
