No prison, but $3.3M judgement for NJ nurse who burned baby
A young Jersey City girl and her mother will receive more than $3 million as part of a settlement with an in-home nurse who badly burned an 18-month-old child in 2014. Destiny Abdelmalak, now 4, suffered burns on 18 percent of her body when a nurse, Ellen Ejimkonye, placed her inside scalding hot water, the girl's family said at the time.
