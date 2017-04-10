More details emerge about 2 teen girls who fell to death from hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said someone called 911 to report seeing the girls fall Wednesday at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Sat
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC