Manhattan D.A. To Seek Murder Charges In Stamford Man's Death
Suspects who have been charged with lesser offenses in connection with a Stamford man's murder in Manhattan last November could soon be charged with homicide, according to the New York Daily News. Officials from the Manhattan District Attorney's office said in court last week that they will be returning to a grand jury to seek additional charges within the next two weeks, the New York Daily News reported.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|7 hr
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
