Man stole jewelry, camera in Berkeley...

Man stole jewelry, camera in Berkeley Heights home break-in, police say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

BERKELEY HEIGHTS -- Two people face charges after supposedly breaking into and trying to steal jewelry, a camera and other items from a Berkeley Heights home Saturday. Christopher Morales, of Fords, and Antoinette Holmes, of Jersey City, collaborated to force their way into a house on the 200 block of McMane Avenue at about 6:45 p.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... 5 hr jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC