Man killed by by light rail train as he walked in area with 'no direct access to station'
A man was fatally struck by a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train as he was walking on the tracks in Jersey City yesterday morning, NJ Transit confirmed. The man, who NJ Transit say was trespassing at the time of the accident, was hit by a northbound train traveling between the Richard Street station and Caven Point facility at around 8:45 a.m., NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.
