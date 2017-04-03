Man charged in deadly hit-an-run make...

Man charged in deadly hit-an-run makes court appearance

Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari, left, looks on during a court proceeding for Michael Hansen, a Hudson County corrections officer, on hit and run charges, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. Hansen, who was scheduled to make the appearance via a video conference but could only do it through audio because of technical difficulties, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which Jersey City Republican Party Chairman Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro, a prospective legislative candidate, were allegedly struck and killed April 2, 2017, while crossing a street outside a diner in North Bergen, N.J. less Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari, left, looks on during a court proceeding for Michael Hansen, a Hudson County corrections officer, on hit and run charges, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. ... more Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Leo Hernandez, ... (more)

