Man arrested for sex act on NJ Transit bus Jersey City resident arrested for aggravated criminal sexual contact Friday after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nW5VqH A 37-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual contact Friday after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl, according to police.

