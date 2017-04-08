Man arrested for sex act on NJ Transit bus
Man arrested for sex act on NJ Transit bus Jersey City resident arrested for aggravated criminal sexual contact Friday after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nW5VqH A 37-year-old Jersey City resident was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual contact Friday after allegedly exposing himself to a teenage girl, according to police.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|127West29Street
|14 hr
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
