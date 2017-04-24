Man arrested after Jersey City daytime shooting, cops say
A 29-year-old Jersey City man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he shot at a vehicle near Berry Lane Park. Adam Wideman, of Van Nostrand Avenue, was arrested and charged with three counts each of conspiracy and criminal attempted murder for shooting at the vehicle, which had three people inside at the time, Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.
