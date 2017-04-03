Man, 19, pleads guilty to Jersey City robbery that left victim with gunshot to head
One of five men charged with attempted murder in connection to a botched robbery that left a then 19-year-old Jersey City man shot in the head pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and admitted to being the gunman yesterday. Nicholas Mercado, 25, of the Bronx, admitted that on Oct. 10, 2015 while robbing Matthew Bolger he was armed with a handgun and he "used force" with the gun.
