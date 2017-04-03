Man, 19, pleads guilty to Jersey City...

Man, 19, pleads guilty to Jersey City robbery that left victim with gunshot to head

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

One of five men charged with attempted murder in connection to a botched robbery that left a then 19-year-old Jersey City man shot in the head pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and admitted to being the gunman yesterday. Nicholas Mercado, 25, of the Bronx, admitted that on Oct. 10, 2015 while robbing Matthew Bolger he was armed with a handgun and he "used force" with the gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC