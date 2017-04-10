Local officials cut ribbon on new Dow...

Local officials cut ribbon on new Downtown Jersey City hotel

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The Residence Inn by Marriott officially joined the Downtown Jersey City hotel scene this morning when the developers and elected leaders cut the ribbon. David Barry, president of Ironstate Development Company, and Joseph Panepinto, president and CEO of Panepinto Properties, the joint developers, were joined by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez at 80 Christopher Columbus Dr. this morning to open the 152-suite hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Sun Tia19 13
127West29Street Sat 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC