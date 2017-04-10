Local officials cut ribbon on new Downtown Jersey City hotel
The Residence Inn by Marriott officially joined the Downtown Jersey City hotel scene this morning when the developers and elected leaders cut the ribbon. David Barry, president of Ironstate Development Company, and Joseph Panepinto, president and CEO of Panepinto Properties, the joint developers, were joined by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez at 80 Christopher Columbus Dr. this morning to open the 152-suite hotel.
