Jury selection starts for trial in 2014 fatal Lincoln Tunnel crash

Louis S. Pine appeared in court in Jersey City today, July 10, 2015, on charges he caused a man's death in a high speed crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken last year. JERSEY CITY -- Jury selection began this morning for the aggravated manslaughter trial of a Montclair man charged with slamming into a vehicle in the Lincoln Tunnel while traveling as fast as 91 miles per hour.

