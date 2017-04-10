Judge critical of JCPD over shooting ...

Judge critical of JCPD over shooting of man near cop killer's memorial

5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A judge was critical of the way Jersey City police handled an incident in which a man was shot multiple times after throwing a fence post at officers minutes after police tore down a memorial to Police Officer Melvin Santiago's killer. "Something is rotten in Denmark," said Hudson County Superior Court Judge Martha Royster at a hearing on Friday to determine if Mark Highsmith, 27, should be allowed into the pretrial intervention program.

