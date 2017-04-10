Jim McGreevey, Mike Tyson to salute Chris Christie at Jersey City confab
Mike Tyson and ex-Gov. Jim McGreevey will toast Gov. Chris Christie at the 2017 Jersey City prisoner re-entry conference. . Tyson was the keynote speaker at the 2015 conference, when he called the nation's criminal justice system "something of a disgrace."
