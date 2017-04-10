Jim McGreevey, Mike Tyson salute 'cha...

Jim McGreevey, Mike Tyson salute 'champion' Gov. Chris Christie

A boxing champion convicted of rape in 1992, America's most unpopular governor and the man who resigned the governorship in disgrace in 2004. The three men were the main attraction at yesterday's prisoner re-entry conference at Saint Peter's University, the fourth annual confab organized by McGreevey that focuses on rehabilitating ex-convicts.

