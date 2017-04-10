Jim McGreevey, Mike Tyson salute 'champion' Gov. Chris Christie
A boxing champion convicted of rape in 1992, America's most unpopular governor and the man who resigned the governorship in disgrace in 2004. The three men were the main attraction at yesterday's prisoner re-entry conference at Saint Peter's University, the fourth annual confab organized by McGreevey that focuses on rehabilitating ex-convicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Fri
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC