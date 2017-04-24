Jersey Journal treats readers to evening of film, music for 150th birthday

More than 400 people were treated to a free evening of music and film on Saturday as part of The Jersey Journal's 150th anniversary celebration. In a scene reminiscent of the glory days of film, the line to enter the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre stretched around the block on Journal Square in Jersey City with filmgoers eager to hear the 1929 Wonder Morton pipe organ played followed by a screening of the 1940 newspaper film classic "His Girl Friday."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.