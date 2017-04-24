Jersey Journal racks up state journal...

Jersey Journal racks up state journalism awards in 150th anniversary year

20 hrs ago

The Jersey Journal, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, received a bevy of awards last week from the New Jersey Press Association. The awards were in the small dailies category of the 2016 Better Newspaper Contest and were given out Thursday during the NJPA's spring celebration at the Hamilton Manor in Hamilton.

