Jersey Journal front and back page news: Saturday, April 8, 2017
Ward D Councilman Michael Yun is abandoning his mayoral aspirations to assemble a team of City Council candidates in hopes of snatching away Mayor Steve Fulop's council majority. Matt Doyle of Jersey City is one of Broadway's most promising young actors, with a resume that includes three Tony-winning productions and a major role in what might be the hottest ticket right now.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
