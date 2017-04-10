Jersey City's 'national searches' keep coming up with locals
As seen from space, most of the United States of America, a.k.a. where Jersey City allegedly searches to find its top officials. If Jersey City saying it will conduct a "national search" to find a new police chief sounds familiar, that's because the Fulop administration has made that pledge three previous times.
