Jersey City woman files tax appeal against mayor
JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steve Fulop's Ogden Avenue home is at the center of a new tax fight between the mayor and a local activist. April Kuzas filed a tax appeal against Fulop with the Hudson County Board of Taxation last week, with Kuzas alleging the mayor's house is underassessed by more than $100,000, leading to an "artificially low" property tax bill for the mayor and "disproportionately high property taxes" for her and her neighbors in poorer areas of the city.
