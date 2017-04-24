Jersey City teen headed to West Point Prep
Nyoki Jones, 17, learned last week she has been accepted into the prep school for the United States Military Academy at West Point. A Snyder track star, Jones said she hopes to study biology when she starts at West Point Prep in the fall.
