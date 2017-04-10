Jersey City students see science in action on field trip to LSP | The Hawk's Eye
Amanda Schuster, Animal Interpretation Specialist, allows third grade students to gently touch a constricting snake at Liberty Science Center's Animal Encounter exhibit and live science demonstration. On Friday March 10, third graders and teachers from Mahatma Gandhi Elementary School 23 in Jersey City were enthusiastic about their field trip to Liberty Science Center.
