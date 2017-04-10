Jersey City students see science in a...

Jersey City students see science in action on field trip to LSP | The Hawk's Eye

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Amanda Schuster, Animal Interpretation Specialist, allows third grade students to gently touch a constricting snake at Liberty Science Center's Animal Encounter exhibit and live science demonstration. On Friday March 10, third graders and teachers from Mahatma Gandhi Elementary School 23 in Jersey City were enthusiastic about their field trip to Liberty Science Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann... 15 hr jenam 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
127West29Street Apr 8 127West29Street 1
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 5 123456789abc 5
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC