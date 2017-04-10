Jersey City student heading to Minnes...

Jersey City student heading to Minnesota for NFL Play 60 conference

12 hrs ago

JERSEY CITY - A sixth-grade student at BelovED Charter School is headed to Minneapolis this spring to help create a fitness plan to implement as part of the NFL's Play 60 campaign. Nabeel Akhtar is one of five New Jersey students to win the all-expenses paid trip to the Minnesota Vikings' facility for the annual Fuel Up to Play 60 summit.

