Jersey City 'sovereign citizen' facing PCP charges thrown out of two courtrooms
JERSEY CITY -- The rants of a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" from Jersey City got him thrown out of two Hudson County courtrooms yesterday and he was then ordered detained pending trial on PCP charges. Gregory Hickman, 39, of Palisade Avenue, appeared in Criminal Justice Reform Court yesterday after having refused to cooperate since his arrest Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|20 hr
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC