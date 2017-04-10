Jersey City 'sovereign citizen' facin...

Jersey City 'sovereign citizen' facing PCP charges thrown out of two courtrooms

14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- The rants of a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" from Jersey City got him thrown out of two Hudson County courtrooms yesterday and he was then ordered detained pending trial on PCP charges. Gregory Hickman, 39, of Palisade Avenue, appeared in Criminal Justice Reform Court yesterday after having refused to cooperate since his arrest Sunday.

