Jersey City 'sovereign citizen' facing PCP charges thrown out of two courtrooms

The rants of a self-proclaimed "sovereign citizen" from Jersey City got him thrown out of two Hudson County courtrooms last week and he was then ordered detained pending trial on PCP charges. Gregory Hickman, 39, of Palisade Avenue, appeared in Criminal Justice Reform Court after having refused to cooperate since his arrest on April 9. After stepping a few feet into court surrounded by sheriff's officers, Hickman began yelling slogans and Hudson County Superior Court Judge Sheila Venable had him removed after he repeatedly shouted "I reject."

