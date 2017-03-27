Jersey City political world grieving after fatal crash

Russell Maffei, seen here in 2007 counting absentee ballots in Hoboken's municipal race, was one of two people killed outside the Coach House diner on April 2, 2017. (Pamela Suchy Jersey City is mourning the deaths of Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro, two longtime fixtures on the local political scene who were killed in North Bergen last night.

