Jersey City parish celebrating 100th anniversary
JERSEY CITY -- Our Lady of Victories Parish in Jersey City is calling home past parishioners and their descendants for events marking the 100 The celebration will begin with a Mass at OLV at 6 p.m. on Saturday, marking to the day the parish's first service was held in what is now a West Side Avenue restaurant. Woodrow Wilson was president and the United States had just entered World War I, Centennial chairman Fiorello Salvo said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC