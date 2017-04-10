Jersey City parents anxious over scho...

Jersey City parents anxious over school rezoning plan

2017-04-10

JERSEY CITY -- Families in the Jersey City Heights are on edge as they await word on a plan devised by the public-school district that would force many of them to send their young children to new schools in the fall. The plan is intended to alleviate crowding in the 28,000-student school district, where some schools are so over capacity students are taught in trailers.

