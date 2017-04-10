Jersey City officials cut ribbon on 56 units of affordable housing
Jersey City officials cut the ribbon on a new batch of affordable housing units Friday, marking the completion of a seven-phase project that began in 2001. Mayor Steve Fulop and others from the city were joined by representatives from The Michaels Development Company and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the opening of the Glennview II housing complex on Pacific Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Sat
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC