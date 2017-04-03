Jersey City mourns fate of St. Anthony: a 'little safe haven'
JERSEY CITY -- Richard Freda, St. Anthony High School class of 1970, still pals around with some of his old classmates. The group goes to St. Anthony basketball games and grabs beers and burgers afterward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|18 hr
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC