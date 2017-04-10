Jersey City man busted with heroin at...

Jersey City man busted with heroin at Journal Square transit hub, cops say

A 50-year-old man was busted with more than 40 wax folds of heroin at the Journal Square Transportation Center in Jersey City this week, Port Authority police said. At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Port Authority police who were conducting bag checks on the concourse level of the transportation hub stopped Calvin Clark and found 43 yellow wax folds of heroin on him, according to Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

