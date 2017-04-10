Jersey City man busted with heroin at Journal Square transit hub, cops say
A 50-year-old man was busted with more than 40 wax folds of heroin at the Journal Square Transportation Center in Jersey City this week, Port Authority police said. At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Port Authority police who were conducting bag checks on the concourse level of the transportation hub stopped Calvin Clark and found 43 yellow wax folds of heroin on him, according to Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|17 hr
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC