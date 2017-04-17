Jersey City Girl Scouts bring smiles to many on Easter
A group of Jersey City Girl Scouts teamed up with St. Matthew's Lutheran church to make Easter care packages for people in need. This was the second year Troop 12912 worked with the Downtown church to provide soap, socks, and holiday treats for the Breakfast Plus program at Grace Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Sun
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC