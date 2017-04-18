Jersey City eyes new affordable housi...

Jersey City eyes new affordable housing regulations

The Jersey City council is expected to review proposed affordable housing regulations at its April 26 meeting. , up for initial approval at Wednesday's council meeting, would require developers of city-mandated affordable housing units to maintain quarterly lists of available units; start a wait list for people who want to live in the units; create a marketing plan for the units that the city would have to approve; and more.

