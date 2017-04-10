Jersey City Elks celebrate 100th anniversary
The Pride of Jersey Temple 98 hosted the dinner and dance at the Chandelier in Bayonne from 8 p.m. to midnight. Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World was founded 141 years with the mission to "inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity," according to the organizations website.
