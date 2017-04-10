Jersey City council advances municipal ID program
Jersey City Council President Rolando Lavarro is praising a new program to give municipal IDs to residents. . Council President Rolando Lavarro, who has championed the rights of undocumented immigrants in the past, said the ID program will "open up opportunities for banking, work and access to the mainstream of society."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Wed
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC