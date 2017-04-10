Jersey City council advances municipa...

Jersey City council advances municipal ID program

18 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Jersey City Council President Rolando Lavarro is praising a new program to give municipal IDs to residents. . Council President Rolando Lavarro, who has championed the rights of undocumented immigrants in the past, said the ID program will "open up opportunities for banking, work and access to the mainstream of society."

Jersey City, NJ

