Jersey City cop car struck in four-car collision

A four-car collision involving a Jersey City cop car tied up traffic during yesterday's evening rush and sent two officers to the hospital. A South Orange woman traveling east on Bayview Avenue toward the New Jersey Turnpike entrance at about 6 p.m. Monday collided with a cop car traveling north on Garfield Avenue, leading to a chain reaction involving two other cars that had pulled over on Garfield to let the cops pass, according to an accident report.

