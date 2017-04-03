Jersey City cop car struck in four-ca...

Jersey City cop car struck in four-car collision

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A four-car collision involving a Jersey City cop car tied up traffic during yesterday's evening rush and sent two officers to the hospital. A South Orange woman traveling east on Bayview Avenue toward the New Jersey Turnpike entrance at about 6 p.m. Monday collided with a cop car traveling north on Garfield Avenue, leading to a chain reaction involving two other cars that had pulled over on Garfield to let the cops pass, according to an accident report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un... Apr 1 Toms river nj 4
should illegals be allowed to stay.... Apr 1 Toms river nj 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at April 05 at 3:29AM EDT

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC