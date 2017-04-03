Jersey City cop car struck in four-car collision
A four-car collision involving a Jersey City cop car tied up traffic during yesterday's evening rush and sent two officers to the hospital. A South Orange woman traveling east on Bayview Avenue toward the New Jersey Turnpike entrance at about 6 p.m. Monday collided with a cop car traveling north on Garfield Avenue, leading to a chain reaction involving two other cars that had pulled over on Garfield to let the cops pass, according to an accident report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|4
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC