Jersey City celebrates Earth Day at Liberty State Park
JERSEY CITY -- Despite some rain and overcast skies, city residents turned out in large numbers on Saturday for the Hudson County Improvement Authority's Earth Day celebration. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with the Annual Earth Day 5K along the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway at Liberty State Park.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
