Jersey City business owner attacked in robbery last year dies from injuries

A Jersey City business owner who was attacked in an armed robbery last year has died from his injuries, and now officials are hoping the public can help solve the case. Irving Catlow, 74, was attacked inside his moving company Catlow Movers on Nov. 4, 2016.

