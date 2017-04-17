Jersey City business owner attacked in robbery last year dies from injuries
A Jersey City business owner who was attacked in an armed robbery last year has died from his injuries, and now officials are hoping the public can help solve the case. Irving Catlow, 74, was attacked inside his moving company Catlow Movers on Nov. 4, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Sun
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC