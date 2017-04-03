Jersey City brothers await sentencing for killings, while cousin faces murder charge
Daquan Mixson, left, Sammy Mixson, top right, and Dashawn Mixson, are all in custody and charged in connection to three separate fatal shootings. JERSEY CITY -- Brothers Daquan and Sammy Mixson await sentencing for manslaughter in two separate killings, while their cousin, Dashawn Mixson, was recently charged with a daytime murder last week.
