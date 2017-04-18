Jersey City boxer Tyrell Wright looking to go 10-0 tomorrow night
Jersey City undefeated boxer Tyrell Wright will look to boost his win totals to double-digits when he takes on defending NJ heavyweight champion Dan Pasciola of Brick tomorrow night at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. Doors open at 6 p.m. Wright, a five-time former NJ Golden Glove champion who trains with the Bayonne PAL, last fought late in August of last year, when he defeated Nicholas Thompson of North Carolina by unanimous decision at the Bayonne Pavillion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC