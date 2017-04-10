Jersey City 20-year-old receives prestigious scholarship
A Jersey City 20-year-old who ran for a spot on the school board last year has been named a Truman Scholar, the first time the prestigious $30,000 scholarship has been awarded to a student of Rutgers University's Newark campus. Mussab Ali was one of 62 students chosen out of 768 candidates nationwide this year by the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, which awards the graduate study scholarships annually to students showing outstanding leadership potential and intellectual ability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Fri
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC