Jersey City 20-year-old receives prestigious scholarship

A Jersey City 20-year-old who ran for a spot on the school board last year has been named a Truman Scholar, the first time the prestigious $30,000 scholarship has been awarded to a student of Rutgers University's Newark campus. Mussab Ali was one of 62 students chosen out of 768 candidates nationwide this year by the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, which awards the graduate study scholarships annually to students showing outstanding leadership potential and intellectual ability.

