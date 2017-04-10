Jail guard drank before, after he drove in fatal hit-and-run, prosecutor says

NORTH BERGEN -- A Hudson County corrections officer charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people in North Bergen last week had been drinking heavily before the accident, then returned to the two bars he'd been at afterward, prosecutors said in court on Wednesday. Because investigators concluded he was driving drunk and recklessly, the charges against the corrections officer, Michael J. Hansen, 38, of North Bergen, have been upgraded to two counts of death by auto, the assistant Hudson County prosecutor handling the case said during a detention hearing in Jersey City.

