Jail guard drank before, after he drove in fatal hit-and-run, prosecutor says
NORTH BERGEN -- A Hudson County corrections officer charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people in North Bergen last week had been drinking heavily before the accident, then returned to the two bars he'd been at afterward, prosecutors said in court on Wednesday. Because investigators concluded he was driving drunk and recklessly, the charges against the corrections officer, Michael J. Hansen, 38, of North Bergen, have been upgraded to two counts of death by auto, the assistant Hudson County prosecutor handling the case said during a detention hearing in Jersey City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|23 hr
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|127West29Street
|Apr 8
|127West29Street
|1
|Has Bayonne failed its Muslim community? The un...
|Apr 5
|123456789abc
|5
|should illegals be allowed to stay....
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC