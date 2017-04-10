In response to immigrant issues, city to establish ID programAlso at...

In response to immigrant issues, city...

In response to immigrant issues, city to establish ID program

Inspired by Mayor Steven Fulop's promise to protect immigrants from possible intimidation by federal immigration agents, the City Council introduced an ordinance at its April 12 meeting that will create a city-based identification system. The ordinance would establish the Office of Welcoming Community and the Jersey City Municipal Identification Card Program to help people who might otherwise have trouble proving who they are.

