Immigrant group marches in Elizabeth, ahead of Monday rallies
ELIZABETH -- Chanting expressions of strength and solidarity, a group of about 30 immigrants and their supporters marched through downtown Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of May 1 rallies planned in Jersey City, Newark and around the country in response to President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration. The marchers carried signs reading, "Immigrants make America Great," "Here to stay," and "No ban, no wall, no raids," while chanting "Si, se puede," or "Yes, we can," and other expressions of solidarity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Some officials must be fired for not living in ...
|Apr 27
|Linda matthias
|1
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Apr 16
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|part time - full time: amazing caregiver / nann...
|Apr 12
|jenam
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC