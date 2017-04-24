Immigrant group marches in Elizabeth, ahead of Monday rallies

ELIZABETH -- Chanting expressions of strength and solidarity, a group of about 30 immigrants and their supporters marched through downtown Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of May 1 rallies planned in Jersey City, Newark and around the country in response to President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration. The marchers carried signs reading, "Immigrants make America Great," "Here to stay," and "No ban, no wall, no raids," while chanting "Si, se puede," or "Yes, we can," and other expressions of solidarity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.