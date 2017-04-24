Hudson County Sheriff's officers help...

Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save residents from Jersey City blaze

1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Four Hudson County Sheriff's officers helped evacuate residents from a massive three alarm fire on Gray Street in Jersey City late Sunday night, officials said. The fire at 34 Gray St. was first reported at about 11:30 p.m. about one block away from the Sheriff's office on Cornelison Avenue.

