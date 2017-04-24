Holi Hai Fesitval of Colors to take place in Jersey City Saturday
Surati for Performing Arts will be hosting the Holi Hai Festival of Colors for the ninth year in a row on Saturday, April 29 at Exchange Place and Grundy Pier. To start the day, there will be children's performances followed by yoga with Luis Lujan.
