Here's how to help the 'Save Marist' fundraising campaign

BAYONNE - Less than two weeks remain for a decision to be made about the fate of Marist High School, and several last minute fundraisers are on tap to try to keep the beloved school open. Officials announced in March the Kennedy Boulevard school would close its doors at the end of this school year if $1.5 million couldn't be raised to help shrink Marist's deficit .

